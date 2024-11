BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Southwest Baltimore, Friday afternoon.

Around 1:19 p.m., a 30-year-old man walked into a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was driving in the area of North Chapel Gate Lane when he was shot by someone driving a Chrysler van in a possible road rage incident.

The victim then drove to the hospital.

He is stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488.