Man shot in Medstar Harbor Hospital parking lot

BALTIMORE — A 32-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of MedStar Harbor Hospital around 2:41 p.m.



Prior to the shooting, investigators say that the man was in a fight in the 2800 block of Carver Road in South Baltimore.

After the brawl ended, he got in his car and headed to Harbor Hospital.

Authorities say that he was followed to the parking lot of the hospital and was shot while in his car.

Numerous people who are believed to be involved in the shooting have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.