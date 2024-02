ELKTON, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Elkton on Monday night. It happened on Hickory Lane at 5 p.m.

The man killed was Demon Harris, 24, and evidence suggests he was targeted.

Elkton Police released photos of the suspect vehicle. It is a 2006 - 2008 dark blue Honda Pilot.

Elkton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joshua Blackson at (410) 398-4200 x 7069 or email him at jblackson@elktonpd.org.