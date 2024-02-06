Man shot after breaking into ex-girlfriends home

BALTIMORE — A man was shot early Tuesday morning after he broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend.

Police responded to the 3000 block of West Garrison Avenue a little before 1:30am for a shooting where they found a 28-year-old man suffering with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers learned that the victim broke into his ex-girlfriends house and was trying to get into her locked bedroom when she shot him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.