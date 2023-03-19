Man shot after altercation with security officer in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South Broadway for reports of a shooting inside an establishment.

When they arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot to the body.

According to police, the victim and a security officer were in a physical altercation before the shooting. The security officer fired their weapon and struck the victim.

The status of the victim is unknown.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should contract 410-396-2422 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.