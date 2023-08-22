Man shot after allegedly stabbing Maryland State trooper

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — A Hollywood, Maryland man remains hospitalized after being shot by a state trooper who he allegedly stabbed.

It happened around 11pm Friday, outside a home in the 44000 block of West Mervell Court.

Troopers Robert Ruel and John Engleman initially responded to the location for a potentially suicidal person.

At the front door they encountered Anthony Oliveras Jr., 22, who was armed with what police described as a six-inch long knife.

According to police Oliveras stepped outside and lunged at Ruel, stabbing him twice in the chest.

Ruel, meanwhile, was able to fire off at least one gunshot striking Oliveras. Engleman also discharged his firearm during the incident.

The knife reportedly pierced through Ruel's ballistic vest, but he is said to be okay. Police said Ruel just recently graduated from the academy.

Oliveras now face attempted murder and assault charges.

