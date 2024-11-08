Watch Now
Man seriously injured in Towson shooting

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
 A man was seriously injured in a shooting at Ravenwood Shopping Center, off of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson.

It happened just before 1:40 a.m. Nov. 8, said Baltimore County police. They responded to the shopping center for a reported intoxicated person.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

This summer, a man was shot across the street, in the Hillendale Shopping Center.

Anyone with information pertinent to the case to contact 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP). Information provided by phone or online through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland [metrocrimestoppers.org] may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

