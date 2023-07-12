Man sentenced to life in prison plus 38 years for girlfriend's murder

BALTIMORE — A man was sentenced to life plus 38 years for murdering his partner, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

It all began April 21, 2021, when witnesses reported Nikea Jackson showing up on their front porch with a man holding her.

She'd been shot.

The man, identified as Daya Jones, then carried Jackson to a grassy field in the 700 block of Woodbourne Avenue and left her there to be discovered by police.

Despite life saving efforts, Jackson died.

Investigators located cameras nearby.

While examining the footage, a man and woman's voice were heard coming from a black Honda SUV seen traveling at a slow pace near the witnesses home on Lothian Avenue.

The vehicle stopped a moment to make a U-turn, just out of the camera's view.

That's when a loud bang was heard. No other vehicle or people were seen in the block at the time.

According to charging documents, Jackson owned a black Honda SUV that Jones always drove.

Jackson had apparently lived with the witnesses at one point. They positively identified Jackson and Jones and recalled them being in a relationship with a history of domestic violence.

Later that day, police found Jackson's Honda in the 1700 block of E. 28th Street with Jones' two daughters inside.

Both were taken in for questioning, with only one agreeing to cooperate.

One daughter told police the car was given to her by Jones just 45 minutes prior to being pulled over.

After being positively identified by the witnesses, police charged Jones with first degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and various handgun charges.