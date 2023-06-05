Man sentenced to life in prison for nightclub stabbing, victim stabbed 42 times

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The man responsible for a fatal nightclub stabbing in December 2019 was sentenced to life in prison, as announced by the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

Joshua David Edwards, 32, had been previously convicted by a jury of first-degree premeditated murder and openly wearing and carrying a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure on December 9, 2022.

Around 12:15 a.m., on December 21, 2019, the Baltimore County Police were called to Excape Nightclub on Pulaski Highway for the report of a stabbing.

Once there, police found the victim, David Collins, lying in a grassy area beside the club suffering from 42 stab wounds.

Collins was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation by Baltimore County Police showed there was a brief verbal dispute between Collins and Edwards shortly before the stabbing.

While stabbing Collins, Edwards cut off his own finger, which was recovered at the crime scene police say.

In the investigation, Homicide Detectives were able to track down surveillance video from Excape to identify Edwards and corroborate the sequence of events.