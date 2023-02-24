Man sentenced to life for the murder of a midshipman's mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man accused of murdering a US Naval midshipman’s mother back in 2021 has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Angelo Harrod, 31, was found guilty in December of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and conspiracy for the shooting of Michelle Cummings.

Cummings was visiting Annapolis for Induction Day for her son Trey when she was hit by a stray bullet while on the patio of the Graduate Hotel. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators discovered that 31-year-old Harrod and another person opened fire at a couple who were parked on Pleasant Street. One of those bullets traveled through a wooded area to the patio of the hotel.

"What was supposed to be a celebratory time turned into tragedy for Mrs. Cummings’ family that summer evening," Leitess said. "Mrs. Cummings was a proud mother and loving wife who was taken away by senseless gunfire. May this prosecution and sentence show there will be no tolerance for these crimes in our county. I pray that the Cummings family will find peace and closure today.