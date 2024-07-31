Man sentenced to life for child abuse resulting in infant's death

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for the death of an infant.

Jesse Cook, 45, was convicted of one count of first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a child under 13, and two counts of second-degree child abuse.

On June 17, 2020, police responded to an infant in cardiac arrest in the 5300 block of Kingsbrook Drive.

The infant was taken to the hospital where they later died.

An autopsy revealed the infant had about 20 healing broken ribs, a prior abdominal injury and a new abdominal injury that led to the infant's death at one month and 26 days old.

The Medical Examiner determined the injuries came from blunt force trauma and the death was ruled a homicide.

Police say Cook sent numerous text messages and had search history related to the infant child.

In court, the victim's mother said, "Jesse Cook took away my sunshine and my life; my will live. I ask for full justice for my son."

