Man sentenced to 8 years after pulling out gun at son's basketball game

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pulling out a gun on coaches at his son's basketball game.

Troy Spencer, 49, was charged with possession of a firearm in a school zone and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On March 6, 2023, Spencer attended a basketball game at Leith Walk Elementary School.

Police say, toward the end of the game he confronted the coaches over the lack of playing time his son was getting.

At this point, Spencer pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the coach stating, "You better put my son into the game," charging documents say.

Spencer and another teacher got into a brief physical struggle over the gun on the sideline of the basketball court.

The weapon was eventually wrestled away from Spencer and locked away until police arrived. Spencer fled the scene in car and was arrested on March 15, 2023.