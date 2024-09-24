Watch Now
Man sentenced to 30 years after stabbing customer over spilled drink

Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after stabbing another customer over a spilled drink.

Winston Warren Smith, 39, was involved in an incident at a bar on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

After an argument turned physical, both Smith and the victim were asked to leave the bar.

Police say once the victim made it outside, Smith and an accomplice attacked the victim.

Smith stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife.

Within minutes, police arrived on scene and found the victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim told responding officers the entire incident happened over a spilled drink.

Smith will be held without bond where he faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

