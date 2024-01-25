Man sentenced to 15 years for crash that left 1 dead, 3 injured in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a car crash that left one man dead and three others injured back in April 2023.

Pedro Baires-Beltran, 36, drove through a red light and collided with a 2007 Chevy Equinox that was turning left on a green arrow from northbound Ritchie Highway to Marley Mall Station.

That collision made the Equinox hit a 2013 BMW, which was also turning into the mall.

The passenger of the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Equinox was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Baires-Beltran's 15-year-old nephew, who was a passenger in his vehicle, was also injured in the crash.

Police say that while speaking with Baires-Beltran they noted the scent of alcohol on his breath and body, prompting police to have him transported to a local hospital for a blood-alcohol test.

While on the scene, police found a cable attached to the center console and an ignition interlock that had been disconnected.

Further investigations revealed that Baires Beltran had prior convictions for driving under the influence and was required to have an ignition interlock installed on his vehicle.

To get past the interlock, Baires-Beltran used another breath sample.

His charges include negligent manslaughter while operating a vehicle, causing life-threatening injuries while under the influence, and driving a motor vehicle under the influence while transporting a minor.

Along with prison time, he was given five years of supervised probation.