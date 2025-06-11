Man sentenced after killing man for having a 'sleepy demeanor' in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to life in prison, suspending all but 50 years, for a fatal shooting in East Baltimore.

Leon Spencer was charged with first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the death of John Parrish.

This stems from an incident on July 16, 2024.

Baltimore Police responded to a call for reported shooting at 3220 Lawnview Avenue. When they arrived, officers found Parrish with gunshot wounds to his head.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Spencer had gone into a nearby house following the shooting. When police encountered him, he had several rounds in his pants pocket.

Investigation revealed Spencer got upset with Parrish for having a "sleepy demeanor," pulled out a gun and shot him.

Spencer had a previous criminal record of armed robbery in 1999 and attempted murder in 2002. Due to these convictions, he was prohibited from carrying a gun.