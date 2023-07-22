Man runs 31 hours straight to raise money substance abuse resources

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — For the past five years, Chris Engel has ran one hour for each year of sobriety.

This year, Engel celebrated 31st year with a non-stop run from North Carolina to Harford County.

Saturday marks the end of his journey. In addition to a batch of new runners, all are helping raise money for substance abuse resources.

It's called The Peguine: Move to Recovery. For the two-day event, participants have the option to walk or run a 5K.

Not a runner, there's also live music, yoga by the bay, a cooling station, a photo booth, and food to keep anyone occupied.

The event is organized by Ashley Addiction Treatment, and continues through Sunday.

