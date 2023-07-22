Watch Now
Man runs 31 hours straight to raise money substance abuse resources

Ultramarathon Event
Courtesy of Ashley Addiction Treatment
Ultramarathon runner, speaker and author Charlie Engle travel from North Carolina to Maryland to celebrate 31 years in recovery by running 31 hours straight.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 17:42:24-04

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — For the past five years, Chris Engel has ran one hour for each year of sobriety.

This year, Engel celebrated 31st year with a non-stop run from North Carolina to Harford County.

Saturday marks the end of his journey. In addition to a batch of new runners, all are helping raise money for substance abuse resources.

It's called The Peguine: Move to Recovery. For the two-day event, participants have the option to walk or run a 5K.

Not a runner, there's also live music, yoga by the bay, a cooling station, a photo booth, and food to keep anyone occupied.

The event is organized by Ashley Addiction Treatment, and continues through Sunday.

For more information, click here.

