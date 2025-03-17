Man running down the street with hands tied leads to arrest of three in Harford County

DARLINGTON, Md. — Police say they've arrested a trio allegedly responsible for a man's kidnapping in Harford County earlier this month.

Not much information on the case has been revealed other than it happened sometime on March 10 around the Conowingo Road area in Darlington.

Around 8:20 that morning, Maryland State troopers got a call about a man with running down the street with his arms tied behind his back.

The victim told investigators he'd been taken and held captive, but was later able to escape.

Although it's unclear what kind of injuries the man suffered, he was eventually flown to Shock Trauma.

Detectives developed evidence leading to three individuals, identified as Chris Lamar Cochran, 48, Grace Elizabeth Amanda Johnson, 38, and Leland Charles Lewis, 48.

Police didn't say if the three had any prior relationship with the unnamed victim.

For now, only Cochran faces kidnapping charges. The other two are charged with false imprisonment and assault.

Grace Johnson, Leland Lewis, Chris Cochran



Cochran is currently being held without bail. Court records show he has an extensive criminal past including a history of escaping.

He's previously been arrested in Cecil, Harford, and Washington Counties, dating back to 1995, for a variety of alleged crimes ranging from assault to theft.

In June 2023 he was picked up in Cecil County as a fugitive from justice out of Pennsylvania. And back in 2006, he was sentenced to 19 months for escaping custody in Harford County.