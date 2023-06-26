Man robbed after using an app to set up a date in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a man was robbed when he used an app to request a date.

On June 25, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded for reports of a robbery at a home in the 100 block of Dunlop Road in Pasadena.

After using an app to set up a date, the date arrived to the home around 6:00 a.m.

Police say during the encounter, the date went downstairs to grab a cup of ice and returned with a second person armed with a handgun.

Both suspects grabbed several items from the home while holding the victim at gunpoint and fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

No injuries were reported by the victim.

Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6145 or the Eastern District Tip Line at 410-222-3502.