Man pleads guilty to murdering fellow MTA bus driver leaving work

BALTIMORE — A man has pleaded guilty to murdering an MTA bus driver last October as she was leaving work.

Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot to death in the parking lot of an MTA facility on Washington Boulevard.

Police later arrested Leon Douglass Hill in Atlanta, Georgia. Investigators later learned Hill and Jackson were co-workers.

Charging documents said Hill approached Jackson and the two exchanged words.

At some point Jackson began to scream, prompting Hill to shoot her.

Afterwards Hill allegedly stomped Jackson in the face before shooting her again and fleeing the scene.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on January 19.