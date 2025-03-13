Man pleads guilty in fatal Fells Point attack, sentenced to 9-years in prison

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced Thursday that Timothy Clinedinst has plead guilty to the murder of Fells Point resident David Philpot.

Clinedinst was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspending all but nine years.

The tragic story begins in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue.

Philpot, 74, was out walking his dog, Chip, around their Fells Point neighborhood.

Around 2:45 pm, a man, later identified as Clinedinst, approached Philpot and asked him for money.

After Philpot told Clinedinst he didn't have any money on him, Clinedinst aggressively pushed him to the ground.

During the incident, which was captured on camera by a local business, Clinedinst began bending Philpot's legs over his head and would later proceed to stomp on him.

Fells Point incident caught on video Fells Point man's daily walk with his dog would tragically be his last

Philpot was left with a broken hip and several contusions and lacerations to the body.

With his wife, Margaret, by his side, Philpot passed away at a local hospital.

As police continued their investigation, a witness tipped them off to Clinedinst.

After being apprehended by officers on North Point Boulevard in Baltimore County, Clinedinst confessed to the attack, admitting to being the person on camera assaulting Philpot.

"The victim's prior health issues were exacerbated by the assault which led to his death," police wrote in charging documents.

According to Mary Margaret, David had pulmonary hypertension.

“Achieving the maximum sentence allowable by law in this plea, while sparing the victim’s family the distress of a trial, is the best outcome we could have hoped for in such a tragic and upsetting case. Mr. Philpot was simply walking his dog in his own neighborhood, something we should all be able to do safely in our city. This defendant’s violent attack has taken a beloved husband away from his wife and has created a significant void in the Fells Point community. I thank ASA Manaia Jespersen for her efforts in securing this conviction and sentence. My thoughts and prayers are with the Philpot family as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” said State's Attorney Bates.

Upon release Clinedinst will serve five years probation, and be ordered to attend drug treatment and mental health evaluations.