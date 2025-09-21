Man loses U.S. Citizenship after pleading guilty to raping 14-year-old girl in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A man has been stripped of his U.S. Citizenship after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

The Department of Justice sued Jorge Antonio Graciano Lara back in November of 2024, in an attempt get his citizenship revoked.

On September 15, 2025 the judge agreed to denaturalize Lara.

He was convicted in September 2017 of repeatedly raping the girl, while threatening her to keep it a secret.

According to the DOJ, the court concluded that Lara provided "false testimony for the purpose of obtaining an immigration benefit, and that he procured his naturalization by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation."

“American citizenship is a sacred privilege that this monster should never have obtained,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This Department of Justice will continue working to denaturalize criminals like these who lie about their past actions to take advantage of our immigration system.”