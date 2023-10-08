Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-695

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man was killed in a car crash on I-695 early Sunday morning.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police were called to the outer loop on I-695 prior to Security Boulevard for reports of two cars that crashed.

According to police, the driver of a 2006 Honda Civic, identified as Bryan Joseph Lee, crashed into a concrete median, disabling his vehicle in the road.

A 2016 Honda Accord struck the Civic and Lee, who was outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Lee was later pronounced dead my medical personnel.

The driver of the Accord remained on scene.

I-695 was shutdown until 5:00 a.m.

Officials say once the investigation into the crash is complete, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office will determine whether charges should be filed.