Man killed in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — A man was found shot to death outside a Severn townhome Monday evening.

Anne Arundel County Police said Karon Makhai Cann, 24, of Severn, was found lying on the ground in front of a home in the 1700 block of Sea Pine Circle.

Police originally responded to a report of multiple gunshots at about 7:10 p.m. Feb. 3.

The victim was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital.

Several witnesses were interviewed about the shooting. The preliminary investigation shows this was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.

