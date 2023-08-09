Watch Now
Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-695

Posted at 9:56 PM, Aug 08, 2023
BALTIMORE COUNTY — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on I-695 in Baltimore County on Tuesday.

Just before 8 p.m., Maryland State Police troopers were called to a crash on the inner loop of I-695 at Wilkens Avenue.

At the scene, a BMW motorcycle had crashed into the rear of a Mercedes-Benz while driving north on the inner loop.

The motorcyclist, 50-year-old Derwin Waldron of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz stayed at the scene.

Two right traffic lanes and the right shoulder on the northbound side of I-695 were closed due to the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating.

