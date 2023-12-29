Man killed in crash after driver runs red light in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A 46-year-old man is dead after a crash in Baltimore County, Sunday evening.

Around 6:00 p.m., Towson officers responded to a crash that happened in the area of Interstate 695 and Charles Street, Lutherville.

Investigation revealed a 2019 KIA Rio ran a red light at Charles Street and collided with a 2024 Subaru Legacy.

The driver of the KIA, 26-year-old Eliezer Nshimiyimana, was hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries. The passenger, 46-year-old Byakweri Nshimiye, was also taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Subaru driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.