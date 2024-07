FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

Just after 7:35 a.m., troopers responded to Raven Rock Road in Frederick County for a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Police say driver was identified as Daniel Edward Ryan, 41, of Ridgeley, West Virginia.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.