Man killed, 7-year-old injured following crash at a construction zone in Carroll County

FINKSBURG, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Carroll County.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 11:30 when a 2022 Ford Explorer was driving north on Emory Road at Cedarhurst Road.

Investigators believe that at some point, the driver failed to stop for a closed construction zone at the North Branch Patapsco River bridge replacement project, rear-ending a 2014 Volvo excavator and a nearby Mack dump truck.

Authorities say that the construction zone was inactive at the time of the incident. The driver of the Ford, identified as 41-year-old Geoffrey Brittingham of Hampstead, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also detailed that Brittingham’s 7-year-old son, who was sitting in the rear of the car, was also injured in the crash. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment.

No other injuries were reported on the scene. Authorities advise that the MD-91 bridge will be closed for an extended period and that drivers should detour routes like MD-30 and MD-140.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.