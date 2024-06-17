Man killed, 5-year-old injured after shooting at football event at Potomac High

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a football event in Prince George's County on Saturday.

On June 15, around 11:20 a.m., police responded to Potomac High School on Boydell Avenue for the report of a shooting.

The victim, later identified as 33-year-old Christopher Mozee, was found in the bleachers suffering from gunshot wounds.

A short time later, he was pronounced dead at a hospital. A second victim, a five-year-old child, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument among spectators at the event. They are working to actively arrest the suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.