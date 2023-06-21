Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person injured in deputy-involved shooting in Cecil County

Cecil County Sheriff's Office
Cecil County Sheriff's Office
Cecil County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:42 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 22:50:40-04

NORTH EAST, Md. — One person was shot by a Cecil County Sheriff's deputy Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., deputies were looking for a wanted person in the area of 400 West Claiborne Road.

A deputy found the person in a stairwell near the residence.

According to deputies, an altercation occurred between the deputy and the person, which caused the deputy to shoot his gun at them.

The deputy then provided medical attention to the person.

The person was taken to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have not disclosed the person's identity at this time.

Per Cecil County Sheriff's Office policy, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting is under investigation by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices