One person injured in deputy-involved shooting in Cecil County

NORTH EAST, Md. — One person was shot by a Cecil County Sheriff's deputy Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., deputies were looking for a wanted person in the area of 400 West Claiborne Road.

A deputy found the person in a stairwell near the residence.

According to deputies, an altercation occurred between the deputy and the person, which caused the deputy to shoot his gun at them.

The deputy then provided medical attention to the person.

The person was taken to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have not disclosed the person's identity at this time.

Per Cecil County Sheriff's Office policy, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting is under investigation by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.