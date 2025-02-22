Man injured after shooting in Brooklyn, Anne Arundel County Police say

BROOKLYN, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a shooting incident in Brooklyn.

Police are currently investigating in the area of Jack Street and Highland Avenue.

Authorities say an adult male was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Officers are actively investigating an isolated shooting incident in the area of Jack Street and Highland Avenue in Brooklyn. We are asking that citizens avoid the area until the investigation has concluded. Residents should expect an increased police presence throughout the… pic.twitter.com/oaXVNM20kf — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) February 22, 2025

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*