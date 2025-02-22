Watch Now
Man injured after shooting in Brooklyn, Anne Arundel County Police say

BROOKLYN, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a shooting incident in Brooklyn.

Police are currently investigating in the area of Jack Street and Highland Avenue.

Authorities say an adult male was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

