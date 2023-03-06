Man injured after being targeted in Columbia shooting over the weekend

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Sunday in Columbia.

Howard County Police got the call around 12:30am for shots fired in the area of Governor Warfield Parkway and Chestnut Park Lane.

On scene officers discovered a man inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma and is listed in good condition.

Detectives believe the incident was targeted, but have made no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.