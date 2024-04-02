Man indicted for kidnapping, murder of woman in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — Kenneth Stefan Bradley, a 40-year-old from Cambridge, Maryland, has been arrested and indicted for the kidnapping and murder of 31-year-old Tiyavauna Britt in Dorchester County.

Investigators say that Britt was last seen at her job on February 7 in Delaware.

Her car was discovered in the Easton, Maryland area.

However, her body has not been found.

Maryland State Police say Britt and Bradley knew each other before she was taken.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information can call Sergeant Scott Sears at 443-783-7230.