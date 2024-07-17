Man in custody after allegedly firing multiple shots at vehicle on Bay Bridge

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is in custody for a shooting that occurred in June on the Bay Bridge in Queen Anne's County.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police say the suspect, Melvin Clark, was driving recklessly westbound in a black Jeep when he fired multiple shots at a silver Mitsubishi around 11:45 pm on June 8.

He then exited the Jeep and pointed the firearm at the driver of the Mitsubishi.

Clark, 41, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with first degree assault, reckless endangerment, driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and more charges.

He was transported to the Jennifer Road Detention Center without incident.