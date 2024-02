BALTIMORE — A man was pulled from the Inner Harbor Tuesday evening, police say.

Just before 5:00 p.m., authorities responded to the 700 block of Fleet Street for reports of a man who allegedly jumped into the Inner Harbor.

A dive team went in and rescued the man, who was discovered unresponsive.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*