Man in critical condition following shooting in Elkridge

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 7400 block of Wild Honey Way in Elkridge for reports of gunfire.

According to police, the victim entered his house after being shot multiple times by at least two suspects who approached from outside the house.

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he is in critical condition.

Detectives believe the shooting may have been targeted.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP.