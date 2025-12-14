Man illegally in the U.S. who stole a Maryland woman's car before running her over pleads guilty to murder

HERNDON, Va. — A Maryland woman's alleged killer has pleaded guilty.

It all started back in July of 2024, when Jose Aguilar-Martinez stole 54-year-old Melody Waldecker's car outside of a Sterling, Virginia 7-Eleven.

While fleeing the scene, Martinez reportedly ran the woman over, killing her.

WJLA-ABC7 reports Martinez pleaded guilty to six charges including first-degree felony murder and robbery causing death.

The outlet also noted that Martinez is in the U.S. illegally, and that ICE, under former President Joe Biden's Administration, failed to issue a detainer after he's been arrested for public intoxication prior to the murder.