Man illegally in the U.S. faces 200+ years in prison for sexually exploiting Maryland children on the internet

BALTIMORE — A Honduran man, illegally living in the United States, faces a minimum of 210 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children.

Jose Adan Lopez-Guevara, 39, who'd been residing in Baltimore, victimized three children from 2015 to 2024, when they were between 2 and 11-years of age.

"Lopez-Guevara produced images and videos of himself, and the victims engaged in sexually explicit conduct, many of which were found on the dark web," the DOJ said in a release.

The feds began investigating Lopez-Guevara in December of 2024 after receiving a tip out of Portland, Maine.

Homeland Security agents there flagged a video on the internet of a child from Maryland being sexually abused.

This led investigators to a pair of phones linked to Lopez-Guevara.

Inside those phones were hundreds of images and videos of him abusing two other children.

Lopez-Guevara is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28.

