Man hospitalized following mobile home fire in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — A man was sent to the hospital with critical injuries following a mobile home fire in Rosedale Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Evering Avenue for a report of a dwelling fire. They found fire coming from the home.

Officials say they found in man in the bedroom during rescue efforts. He was taken from the home and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters also rescued a dog from the home.

Fire investigators determined an electrical malfunction caused the fire.

