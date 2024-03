PARKVILLE, Md. — A man was shot multiple times in Parkville around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators say they discovered him outside in the area of Hillsway Avenue and Saturn Court.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

His condition is steady.

Baltimore County Police are still investigating.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information about the case to please contact 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.