Man found guilty of all charges in 2022 double homicide

BALTIMORE — A jury found Datuan Blanchard guilty on all charges Monday related to a double homicide.

It all began August 12, 2022, Leion Davis Jr. and William were found shot to death inside of their vehicle in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue.

An eyewitness told police about a vehicle described as a red, four-door car with tinted windows fleeing the scene.

25 9mm and .40 casings were found outside of the victim's vehicle. Three additional .40 casings were found inside of the vehicle.

Minutes later, a woman called police to report her car stolen. She told officers that her red, four-door 2008 Acura was taken from her home at 7:00 am that morning.

The vehicle was later found after being set ablaze in the 1200 block of N. Franklintown Road.

Detectives later learned that the victim fabricated the story so police could initiate an investigation.

She confessed to police that Blanchard called her at 8:50 pm that night and told her to report the car stolen.

She also admitted that Blanchard told her three days after the murders that he and two other associates were responsible for the shooting, Blanchard was the driver, and that they did it for money.

The woman plead guilty to accessory after the fact.

Blanchard now faces two life sentences without the possibility of parole.