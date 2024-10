PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating an incident where a man was found dead in car Tuesday morning.

Around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of Landover Road for a shooting.

When they arrived, a man was found dead in car a short distance away from the initial scene in the 7100 block of Old Landover Road.

Police they say the shooting does not appear to be random.

This incident remains under investigation.