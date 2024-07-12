Man facing life in prison after killing stepfather in his sleep

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A Mechanicsville man has been convicted for the May 2023 murder of his stepfather.

Marvin Johnson, 39, has been convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

This all stems from an incident that happened on May 24, 2023.

St. Mary's County deputies responded to a home on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville for a report of a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene and was shot in the head while sleeping.

Johnson will be held without bond as he awaits sentencing where he faces a maximum penalty of life plus 20 years.