Man faces max sentence after fatal shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 75 years in jail after a shooting claimed the life of a 27-year-old man in 2020.

Stephawn Tate was convicted of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.

This all stems from an incident that happened on November 13, 2020. Police responded to the 1600 block of West North Avenue after hearing gunfire.

Once they arrived, they found Rodney Grinage lying facing down with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. An autopsy determined he suffered six gunshot wounds — two to the back of the head, one to the left chest, one to the buttock, one to the right forearm and one to the left hand.

Police say surveillance footage shows Tate pointing the gun at Grinage, before the two start fighting over the gun.

Tate ultimately won the struggle, and shot Grinage. Then, he stood over Grinage and continued to shoot him.

Later that same day, Tate went on a high-speed chase with police before hitting two other cars and flipping over. He was arrested after he was caught trying to climb out of the driver's seat.

The passenger, who was pregnant, was taken to the hospital and lost the baby, police say.