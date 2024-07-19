Watch Now
Man faces felony assault charges for pulling out gun during reported road rage

Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 19, 2024

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A Middle River man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly pulling out a gun during a reported road rage incident in Baltimore County.

Jason Catanzariti, 53, was charged with felony assault, use of a gun in commission of a felony and other related offenses.

Maryland State Troopers responded to the northbound I-95 for the report of a road rage incident involving Catanzariti.

The other driver involved called 911 and described the suspect vehicle as a gray Subaru with Maryland registration.

Troopers found the car at a house in Middle River. Police say they also recovered the loaded firearm used during the incident.

Catanzariti faces a mandatory five-year prison sentence if convicted.

He is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

