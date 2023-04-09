Watch Now
Man faces attempted murder charges after setting family home on fire

Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 09, 2023
ABERDEEN, Md. — A 27year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after Deputy State Fire Marshals determined he was responsible for setting his own home on fire.

Firefighters and police officers responded to a residence on North Post Road in Aberdeen after midnight on March 31st.

When they arrived they encountered the suspect, Patrick Brinsfield, who made multiple statements, including how he set the home on fire.

According to the Fire Marshals, a witness on his way home saw the fire, knocked, and kicked on the door until Brinsfield and his father came out.

The father, who was in the basement at the time, was unaware of the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within minutes.

Brinsfield is charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, arson, assault, and reckless endangerment.

