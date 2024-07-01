Man electrocuted by downed wire following stormy weather in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — Stormy weather hit Severn hard Sunday.
Several power lines and trees were downed as result.
One such incident happened in the 700 block of Martin Court.
A large tree reportedly fell into a home there, causing the second floor to collapse.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Another tree came down, damaging a home in the 1400 block of Disney Avenue.
Then in the same block on Maryland Avenue, a tree was struck by lightning.
Around that time, a 31 year-old man was electrocuted by a chain linked fence that came into contact with a downed power line.
As of publishing time, BGE reports 105 active outages remain affecting 1,276 customers.