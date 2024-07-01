Watch Now
Man electrocuted by downed wire following stormy weather in Severn

Posted at 11:01 AM, Jul 01, 2024

SEVERN, Md. — Stormy weather hit Severn hard Sunday.

Several power lines and trees were downed as result.

One such incident happened in the 700 block of Martin Court.

A large tree reportedly fell into a home there, causing the second floor to collapse.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Another tree came down, damaging a home in the 1400 block of Disney Avenue.

Then in the same block on Maryland Avenue, a tree was struck by lightning.

Around that time, a 31 year-old man was electrocuted by a chain linked fence that came into contact with a downed power line.

As of publishing time, BGE reports 105 active outages remain affecting 1,276 customers.

