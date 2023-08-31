Man driving the wrong way killed in crash with Greyhound bus

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County police are investigating a deadly crash involving a Greyhound bus on Route 32.

At 3:24 a.m., a Greyhound bus carrying 38 passengers was going east on Route 32 in the area of I-95 when it crashed with a Buick Enclave that was traveling the wrong way on Route 32.

The man driving the Buick died at the scene.

The driver of the Greyhound and 17 passengers were taken to hospitals and are expected to be okay.

Route 32 eastbound is currently closed at I-95. The investigation is ongoing.