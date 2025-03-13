Man ditches stolen vehicle and attempts to carjack 76-year-old in Severn

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man accused of an attempted carjacking.

Wednesday morning, officers responded to the area of New Cut Road and Grover Road for a report of a disorderly subject.

When they arrived, they learned the suspect, Larenzo Martin, allegedly stole a white Dodge Charger and was involved in a minor accident.

After the crash, Martin got out the car and tried to force another driver out of their car. The 76-year-old driver of the vehicle was able to drive away, causing Martin to return to the stolen Dodge Charger.

Workers in the area saw this happen and went to check on Martin. He swung a knife at the workers but didn't strike anyone.

Officers arrived and took him into custody. Suspected PCP and crack cocaine were recovered from the suspect.

He was also taken to a hospital for treatment.