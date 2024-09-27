Man discovered shot to death inside Annapolis apartment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Thursday night murder in Annapolis.

Police were called around 7:30pm to an apartment in the 100 block of Georgetown Road.

Neighbors on scene reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Officers knocked on the door, but got no answer. The front door was unlocked so police entered the apartment to make sure everything was okay.

Inside the living room, they discovered a man on the floor shot to death.

No other details were revealed.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

