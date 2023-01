HANOVER, Md. — A deadly shooting was reported Wednesday night at a shopping center in Hanover.

Shots rang out around 9pm at the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center on Annapolis Road.

On scene police found 26-year-old Markus Nocho, of Odenton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died at Shock Trauma. Police have not revealed any potential motive or suspects.

Anyone with information can call Anne Arundel County police at 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line 410-222-4700.